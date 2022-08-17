70,865 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Bought by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of MDYV traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.96. 704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,796. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.21.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

