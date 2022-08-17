8,917 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,917 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 309.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.60.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

