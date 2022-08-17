8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Hits Market Capitalization of $15,748.73

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 73.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $15,748.73 and $136.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002531 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000184 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003765 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000221 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

