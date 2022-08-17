9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

9 Meters Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NMTR stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.46.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

Insider Activity at 9 Meters Biopharma

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,454,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,511.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 175,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,454,045 shares in the company, valued at $363,511.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Temperato purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,427,522 shares in the company, valued at $328,330.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86,281 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 91,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

NMTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

(Get Rating)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.