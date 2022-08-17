9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NMTR stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.46.
In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,454,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,511.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 175,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,454,045 shares in the company, valued at $363,511.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Temperato purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,427,522 shares in the company, valued at $328,330.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
NMTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.
