a.k.a. Brands (AKA) versus Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) is one of 43 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare a.k.a. Brands to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81% a.k.a. Brands Competitors -12.66% -39.59% -8.65%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million -$5.97 million -17.00 a.k.a. Brands Competitors $17.05 billion $902.36 million -1.71

Analyst Ratings

a.k.a. Brands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands. a.k.a. Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for a.k.a. Brands and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50 a.k.a. Brands Competitors 165 1002 3256 45 2.71

a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus target price of $7.14, indicating a potential upside of 223.08%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 39.42%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands peers beat a.k.a. Brands on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

