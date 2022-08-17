ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Receives $56.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

ABM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut ABM Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

ABM Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ABM opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.07. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg acquired 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg bought 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.16 per share, with a total value of $247,882.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,075,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 268,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 80,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 7,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Articles

