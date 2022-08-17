Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Issues Earnings Results

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. 1,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,985. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $5.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

