Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Issues Earnings Results

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADIL traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. 1,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,985. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $5.08.
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.
