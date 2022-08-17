Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,855 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,593 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Adobe by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $439.41. The company had a trading volume of 56,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,461. The company has a market capitalization of $205.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.85. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

