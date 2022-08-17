Adshares 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.37 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $3.43 or 0.00014722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $101.85 million and $1.37 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007988 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 29,692,739 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

