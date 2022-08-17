Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Advanced Energy Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $6.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $96.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.62. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.58 and a 200 day moving average of $81.56.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 25.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

