Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $288.92

Shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 288.92 ($3.49) and traded as low as GBX 283 ($3.42). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 290.50 ($3.51), with a volume of 128,413 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £630.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,637.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 288.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 288.92.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

