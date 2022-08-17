Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Down 9%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) fell 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.53. 29,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,699,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $757.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 1,407.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 27,101,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after buying an additional 273,133 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,782,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,275,000 after buying an additional 249,545 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,527,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 697,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 280,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

