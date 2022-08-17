Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Down 9%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) fell 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.53. 29,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,699,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
Aeva Technologies Stock Down 10.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $757.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 27,101,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after buying an additional 273,133 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,782,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,275,000 after buying an additional 249,545 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 24.7% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,527,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 697,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 280,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.
About Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.