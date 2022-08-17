AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. AEye had a negative return on equity of 53.76% and a negative net margin of 2,521.51%.

AEye Stock Down 24.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIDR opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. AEye has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $12.25.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on AEye from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In other AEye news, CEO Blair Lacorte sold 5,217 shares of AEye stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $27,702.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,625,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,942,897.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other AEye news, CFO Robert Anthony Brown sold 20,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $112,689.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Blair Lacorte sold 5,217 shares of AEye stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $27,702.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,625,781 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,897.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,215 shares of company stock valued at $428,750 over the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AEye by 100.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,453,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AEye by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,019,710 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AEye by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 190,887 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in AEye by 434.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AEye by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 37,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

