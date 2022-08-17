AGF Investments America Inc. Has $14.74 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AGF Investments America Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 2.7% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Chubb Stock Up 0.4 %

CB stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,498. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.33. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $171.96 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,891 shares of company stock worth $26,199,246. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

