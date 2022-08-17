AGF Investments America Inc. Raises Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,666 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. owned 0.10% of Timken worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TKR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Timken to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.22.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,333 shares of company stock worth $1,828,622 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TKR traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $67.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,885. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.64. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $78.51.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

