AGF Investments Inc. Grows Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 651,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 125,113 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises about 1.1% of AGF Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.56% of Albemarle worth $144,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 200.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.17. 14,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.54. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.05.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.