AGF Investments Inc. Has $134.12 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,632 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,885 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.0% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $134,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after buying an additional 2,294,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM traded down $3.36 on Wednesday, hitting $146.67. 61,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,631,563. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

