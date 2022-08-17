AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $77,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $668,384,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,485 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $277,399,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $110,301,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,486,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $523,586,000 after purchasing an additional 206,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.2 %

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SHW traded down $5.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.74. 27,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,411. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.96.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

