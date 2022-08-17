AGF Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015,285 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 90,088 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $61,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,260 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149,160 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $87,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.06. 170,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,056,723. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

