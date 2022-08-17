AGF Investments LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 391.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,075 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $214,503,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $35.43. 646,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,205,512. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

