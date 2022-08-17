AGF Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,237 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $587,916,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after purchasing an additional 119,586 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allstate by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,600,000 after buying an additional 672,472 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.68. 16,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,287. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.91. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

