Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGTI. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agiliti

In other news, Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $220,986.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,305.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 12,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $242,466.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,842.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $220,986.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,305.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,581 shares of company stock worth $1,642,086 in the last three months. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti

Agiliti Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGTI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.67. 332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $26.34. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

