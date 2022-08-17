Agora (NASDAQ:API) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Agora had a negative net margin of 60.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Agora updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of API opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of -0.05. Agora has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,471,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Agora by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Agora by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 314,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Agora in the 1st quarter valued at $2,827,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Agora in the 1st quarter valued at $1,457,000.
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.
