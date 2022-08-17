Agora (NASDAQ:API) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Agora had a negative net margin of 60.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Agora updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Agora Price Performance

Shares of API opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of -0.05. Agora has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agora

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,471,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Agora by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Agora by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 314,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 62,115 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Agora in the 1st quarter valued at $2,827,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Agora in the 1st quarter valued at $1,457,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Agora

API has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura raised Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Agora in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

(Get Rating)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

Further Reading

