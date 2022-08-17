Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Akouos Stock Performance

Shares of AKUS opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.01. Akouos has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akouos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Akouos by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akouos by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Akouos by 2,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Akouos by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Akouos by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 49,994 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Akouos

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Akouos from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

