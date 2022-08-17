Akroma (AKA) Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Akroma (AKA) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. Akroma has a market cap of $26,990.22 and $39.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io.

Buying and Selling Akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

