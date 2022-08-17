Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:AHPI opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of -3.16. Allied Healthcare Products has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $11.16.
Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%.
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
