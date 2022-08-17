Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Allot Communications updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
ALLT traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $4.66. 526,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,222. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $170.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.96. Allot Communications has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Allot Communications worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
