Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Profund Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.67. 585,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,463,514. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

