Altice USA (ATUS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2022 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Altice USA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2022 – Altice USA had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $17.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Altice USA was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Altice USA was upgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $13.00.

7/11/2022 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $15.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $21.00 to $17.00.

Altice USA Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of ATUS traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.85. 2,588,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,237. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 35.0% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,554,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146,366 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,330,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,751,000. Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,365,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,540,000. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

