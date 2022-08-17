Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,438,000 after buying an additional 162,963 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.71. The stock has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

