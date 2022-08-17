American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in American Express by 421.5% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.1% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 50.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE AXP traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.12. 57,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,031. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.84 and its 200-day moving average is $168.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.