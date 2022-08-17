American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,130,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 9,960,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

American Well Trading Down 8.6 %

NYSE AMWL traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $4.77. 27,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,923. American Well has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 90.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

In related news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $89,200.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 963,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,941.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $47,994.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,442.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $89,200.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 963,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,941.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 595,885 shares of company stock worth $2,576,154 in the last three months. 13.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Well by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of American Well by 605.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

