American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

American Woodmark Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMWD traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $53.79. 103,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,682. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $892.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46.

Insider Transactions at American Woodmark

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.21 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,068.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Woodmark news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $82,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,660.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,068.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,100 shares of company stock worth $507,029. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Woodmark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in American Woodmark by 114.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in American Woodmark by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark



American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Recommended Stories

