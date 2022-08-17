Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 24,993.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849,018 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 92.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 34,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Amgen by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 16,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $253.15 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.03 and its 200 day moving average is $241.05. The stock has a market cap of $135.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.