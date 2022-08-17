AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Short Interest Up 7.4% in July

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.97. 7,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,323. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $129.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

See Also

