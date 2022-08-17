Analysts Set Expectations for American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:HOT)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

