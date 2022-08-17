Analysts Set Expectations for PolyPid Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for PolyPid in a research report issued on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.37) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.42). The consensus estimate for PolyPid’s current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for PolyPid’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.04) EPS.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PolyPid from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
PolyPid Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyPid
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 29.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 65,746 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.
About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PolyPid (PYPD)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.