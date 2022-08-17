Analysts Set Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) PT at $8.06

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.06.

ONXXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ontex Group from €10.50 ($10.71) to €9.50 ($9.69) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ontex Group from €6.80 ($6.94) to €7.80 ($7.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cheuvreux cut Ontex Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Ontex Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.00 ($8.16) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Ontex Group Price Performance

ONXXF opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29. Ontex Group has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

About Ontex Group

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Baby Pants, Bbtips, Bio Baby, Chicolastics, Canbebe, Cremer Disney, Helen Harper, Kiddies, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the Fiore, Mia, NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

