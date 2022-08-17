Analysts Set Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Target Price at $57.50

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

PFE opened at $49.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $279.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.