Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Short Interest Up 5.7% in July

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,730,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 8,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 935,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,306,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,509.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 3.6 %
Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.