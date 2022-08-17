Andrew Bosworth Sells 17,428 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Bosworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.85. 20,043,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,392,223. The stock has a market cap of $469.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after buying an additional 303,001 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

