Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Trading 1.6% Higher

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. 255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADRZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Andritz from €63.00 ($64.29) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Andritz in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a €59.00 ($60.20) target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Get Andritz alerts:

Andritz Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.