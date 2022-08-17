Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.29 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the company will earn $3.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.82. The consensus estimate for Angel Oak Mortgage’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angel Oak Mortgage’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Angel Oak Mortgage Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak Mortgage

NYSE AOMR opened at $15.55 on Monday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $387.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOMR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Angel Oak Mortgage

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag bought 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,577.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,341,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,701,009.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Manag bought 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,577.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,341,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,701,009.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Morgan bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,405.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 40,670 shares of company stock worth $535,803.

Angel Oak Mortgage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. Angel Oak Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently -50.99%.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.