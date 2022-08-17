Anglo American plc Announces Dividend of $1.24 (LON:AAL)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Anglo American Stock Performance

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,920.50 ($35.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £39.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 640.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,003.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,458.16. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,175 ($38.36) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,443.13 ($41.60).

Insider Transactions at Anglo American

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 498 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,035 ($36.67) per share, for a total transaction of £15,114.30 ($18,262.81).

About Anglo American

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.