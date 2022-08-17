Anglo American plc Announces Dividend of $1.24 (LON:AAL)

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON AAL opened at GBX 2,920.50 ($35.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £39.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 640.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,003.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,458.16. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,175 ($38.36) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,443.13 ($41.60).
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
