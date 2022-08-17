Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of NLY opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 178.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

