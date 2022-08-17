Anshul Maheshwari Sells 1,709 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,709 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $29,548.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,230.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SIBN traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. 389,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,433. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $589.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 69.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 12.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,564,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,210,000 after buying an additional 391,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,233,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 85.0% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,483,000 after buying an additional 921,670 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth $43,762,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,811,000 after purchasing an additional 25,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

