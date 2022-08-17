Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $955.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antares Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,218,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Antares Pharma by 10.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Antares Pharma by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 51,656 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

