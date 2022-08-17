Antiample (XAMP) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

Antiample (XAMP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Antiample has a total market capitalization of $802,525.81 and approximately $752.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Antiample has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Antiample coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Antiample Coin Profile

Antiample (XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org.

Antiample Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

