Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,200 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,320 ($15.95) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,480 ($17.88) to GBX 1,460 ($17.64) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,335.00.

Shares of Antofagasta stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

