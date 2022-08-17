Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in AON by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in AON by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in AON by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Price Performance

AON stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.55. 9,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,539. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AON. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.70.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

